Police plead for information in 2019 homicide of Richmond, B.C., notary Stephen Chong

Photo: The Canadian Press Stephen Chong is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP

Police are issuing a plea for information nearly six years after a British Columbia notary public was found dead in his office in what investigators say was a targeted homicide.

The Society of Notaries Public of B.C. is also offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and charging of those responsible for the killing of Stephen Chong in Richmond, B.C., on Oct. 18, 2019.

Sgt. Freda Fong with the province's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Chong had no criminal record and investigators believe his death was an isolated incident.

Fong says investigators are still hoping members of the public will come forward with information about Chong's death.

She says Chong's death had a profound impact on his professional community.

The society's Joan Letendre says 58-year-old Chong was a mentor to many in the legal community.

She said in a statement that Chong was "known for his honesty, reliability, and as a person of integrity to both clients and fellow notaries."

"Stephen was fluent in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin and was able to serve his clients in all three languages," Letendre said.

"He took special pride in the services that he provided to clients building strong relationships with his clients and community."