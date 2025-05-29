Investigation launched after body found on Vancouver's Wreck Beach

Photo: Submitted. Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a dead body was discovered on Wreck Beach.

An investigation is underway after a dead body was discovered on Vancouver's Wreck Beach.

University RCMP were notified of a person who was unresponsive on the beach, north of the Trail 7 stairs, just before 7 a.m. on May 28.

"Despite lifesaving efforts, the person was declared deceased,” said Sgt. Vanessa Munn.

A witness, who did not want to provide their name, told Lodestar Media the fire department and ambulances were on scene above the stairs.

"Responders were on the beach trying to resuscitate someone who was wearing only shorts and who looked wet," the witness said.

The Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft came over 40 minutes later and stayed on scene for half an hour and then left.

"The investigation is in the early stages and more information is needed to determine the circumstances surrounding the person’s death,” said Munn, noting the person was in their early 30s and next of kin has been notified.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are working together to determine the "complete" circumstances.

The gender and age of the deceased are not being released at this time. However, the witness said the deceased was a man.