North Vancouver senior taken for $23,000 in bank card scam

Photo: Mike Wakefield / North Shore News files North Vancouver RCMP are warning the public after a senior lost $23,000 in a bank card scam.

North Vancouver RCMP are calling on the public to be vigilant after a local senior was scammed for $23,000 and investigators say they are aware of numerous other similar cases on the North Shore.

According to police, the elderly woman received a phone call on May 15 from someone purporting to be a fraud investigator from her bank. The suspect warned her that fraudulent purchases had been made on her account and that the chip on her bank card would have to be checked.

Soon after, a man claiming to be from her bank came to her home to collect her cards. The fraudster went on to rack up $23,000 in fraudulent charges.

The victim reported the incident to her bank and to the RCMP in hopes she might be able to recoup some of the lost money.

It was the ninth case with a similar pattern of events that police have become aware of. They believe that the suspect or suspects may be travelling throughout the Lower Mainland and are currently at work in North Vancouver.

While the frauds are under investigation, North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak urged everyone – particularly people who are vulnerable and those close to them – to be cautious.

“We continue to repeat our warnings, but we don’t mind being a broken record. We need would-be targets to know how to recognize these scams,” Sahak said, adding that the fraudsters can be highly convincing. “We also need friends, family, neighbours, anyone who interacts with the elderly or those who are new to Canada to tell them about these scams, how to recognize them, and what to do if they are contacted by a scammer.”

Anyone who has been victimized by fraud should call their local police or 911. Attempted frauds should be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

In the meantime, police offer the following advice:

• Don’t be afraid to say no

• Do your research

Never give out personal information such as:

• Your name

• Your address

• Your birthdate

• Your Social Insurance Number (SIN)

• Your credit card or banking information