Alberta woman wrongfully released from jail arrested in Revelstoke

Photo: TikTok/kenzies.on.the.lamb This is the profile photo of the TikTok account belonging to Mackenzie Dawn Hardy, 24, who was wrongfully released from Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre last month.

An Alberta woman who Crown prosecutors say was wrongfully released from an Edmonton area jail with allegedly fake release papers has been arrested in B.C.

RCMP say Mackenzie Dawn Hardy was taken into custody this week by officers in Revelstoke, along with a 27-year-old man accused of being an accomplice in her release.

David Joseph Wood has been charged with assisting in the escape of a prisoner, identity fraud and uttering a forged document.

Both Hardy and Wood will be brought back to Alberta, where they are to appear in court at later dates.

Crown prosecutors have said Hardy was released from the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre after staff were shown documents saying her charges had been stayed.

The 24-year-old had already been charged with several offences, including possession of stolen property, impaired driving and driving without insurance or registration, and now faces a new charge of escaping lawful custody.