Alberta woman wrongfully released from jail and alleged accomplice arrested in Revelstoke

Photo: TikTok/kenzies.on.the.lamb This is the profile photo of the TikTok account belonging to Mackenzie Dawn Hardy, 24, who was wrongfully released from Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre last month.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

A woman who was released from custody in Alberta last month due to an alleged fraud was arrested in Revelstoke on Tuesday, along with her alleged accomplice.

Last month, the Alberta Justice Centre told police that 24-year-old Mackenzie Dawn Hardy had been “inadvertently released” on April 25.

The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service previously confirmed that Hardy was released from custody after staff at the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre, northeast of Edmonton, were shown documents saying her charges were stayed. They later learned those papers were fake.

Red Deer RCMP investigated the release and police allege that 27-year-old David Joseph Wood “conspired with Hardy and assisted with the fraudulent release.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Wood on May 23 and four days later, police in Revelstoke saw Hardy and Wood walking away from a stolen vehicle. The pair were arrested and they remain in custody. Both will be transported back to Alberta.

Hardy had previously been facing charges of possession of stolen property, impaired driving and driving without insurance or registration, and she now faces an additional charge of escaping lawful custody.

Wood, meanwhile, has been charged with assisting the escape of a prisoner, identity fraud and using a forged document.

A woman who identified herself as Hardy had previously posted videos on TikTok, appearing to taunt law enforcement.

"So, the government's f****d and I'm an escaped inmate right now," the woman said in one video.

"They are not going to catch me because I'm one step ahead of them — too fast for those piggies to come after me."

– The Canadian Press