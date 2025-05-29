Thunderstorm watch issued for much of Okanagan, Shuswap and Kootenays

Photo: Environment Canada Stormy weather may be headed for the Southern Interior Thursday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan, Shuswap and parts of the Kootenays.

Stormy weather may be headed for the Southern Interior Thursday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan, Shuswap and parts of the Kootenays.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the national weather agency wrote in its storm watch.

Among the risks Environment Canada listed in the storm watch is a risk of heavy rain, flash flooding and reduced visibility.

There's also a risk of damaging hail, wind or rain.

The time of the potential storm was not offered in the warning.