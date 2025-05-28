One dead, one seriously injured after being struck by bus driver at Horseshoe Bay

Photo: Stephen Smith A TransLink bus in West Vancouver near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

One person has died and another has been seriously injured after a TransLink bus driver struck two pedestrians Wednesday afternoon at the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal in West Vancouver.

The West Vancouver Police Department confirmed officers were called to the scene at around 3:30 p.m. Images from the scene show an articulated bus straddling the sidewalk outside the terminal.

"West Vancouver police are asking the public and the media to stay away from the area as we care for those impacted and begin the investigation into this tragic event," the police said.

TransLink confirmed that one of its buses was involved in the incident.

Cpl. Dave Noon with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (LMD-ICARS) said in a post on X that crews have been deployed to the intersection of Keith Road and Bay Street in West Vancouver. The ICARS unit conducts forensic reconstruction of collisions that result in serious injury or death, from Pemberton to Boston Bar.

BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 3:29 p.m. Four ambulances with primary care paramedics and two ambulances with advanced care paramedics responded to the scene. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients on site. One was transported to hospital in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Stephen Smith, who was nearby at a business when the crash occurred, witnessed paramedics freeing people from the bus and paramedics getting people on stretchers for transport.

“Air ambulance was circling but didn’t land,” he said.

BC Ferries said on their website the transit company has set up a temporary bus stop at Royal Avenue and Bay street in the village of Horseshoe Bay to accommodate passengers arriving from vessels.

Foot passengers arriving by transit, taxi or drop-off will be affected until further notice.

The intersection is currently closed and will be for several hours as LMD-ICARS investigates.