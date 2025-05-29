One child dead, two women injured after being struck by bus driver at Horseshoe Bay

Photo: Stephen Smith A TransLink bus in West Vancouver near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

UPDATE MAY 29 11:30 a.m.

West Vancouver police confirmed a four-year-old child has died and two women are injured after a TransLink bus driver struck the pedestrians Wednesday afternoon at the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal in West Vancouver.

The boy's mother was transported to Lions Gate Hospital in critical condition and the second woman, who is believed to be a family friend, was taken to the same hospital in stable condition, police said in a statement Wednesday evening.

"Next-of-kin notifications have been completed, and we wish to take this opportunity to express our deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time," police said.

West Van police are working with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) branch to investigate the situation.

Although the investigation is in the early stages, police say speed was not a contributing factor and the bus is being taken for mechanical inspection.

The bus driver, who has been identified as a TransLink employee, is co-operating with investigators.

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn provided a statement offering condolences to everyone impacted.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic incident near the Horseshoe Bay terminal this afternoon. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this devastating event," Quinn said.

Thursday morning, Mayor Mark Sager and municipal staff shared condolences and thanked first responders for their efforts.

"“The accident is a horrible tragedy and sad beyond all measure. On behalf of all of Council, I want to express that our heartfelt thoughts are with the families and all those impacted. I would also like to express gratitude to everyone helping at this very difficult and unthinkably sad time," Sager said.

Victim Services is currently providing support to those affected.

West Vancouver police are asking witnesses or those who have dashcam or other footage from the area to contact their non-emergency line at 604-925-7300, quoting file number #25-5042.

ORIGINAL MAY 28 7:50 p.m.

One person has died and another has been seriously injured after a TransLink bus struck two pedestrians Wednesday afternoon at the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal in West Vancouver.

The West Vancouver Police Department confirmed officers were called to the scene at around 3:30 p.m. Images from the scene show an articulated bus straddling the sidewalk outside the terminal.

"West Vancouver police are asking the public and the media to stay away from the area as we care for those impacted and begin the investigation into this tragic event," the police said.

TransLink confirmed that one of its buses was involved in the incident.

Cpl. Dave Noon with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (LMD-ICARS) said in a post on X that crews have been deployed to the intersection of Keith Road and Bay Street in West Vancouver. The ICARS unit conducts forensic reconstruction of collisions that result in serious injury or death, from Pemberton to Boston Bar.

BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 3:29 p.m. Four ambulances with primary care paramedics and two ambulances with advanced care paramedics responded to the scene. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients on site. One was transported to hospital in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Stephen Smith, who was nearby at a business when the crash occurred, witnessed paramedics freeing people from the bus and paramedics getting people on stretchers for transport.

“Air ambulance was circling but didn’t land,” he said.

BC Ferries said on their website the transit company has set up a temporary bus stop at Royal Avenue and Bay street in the village of Horseshoe Bay to accommodate passengers arriving from vessels.

Foot passengers arriving by transit, taxi or drop-off will be affected until further notice.

The intersection is currently closed and will be for several hours as LMD-ICARS investigates.