One dead, one injured after being hit by bus near Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal

One person is dead and another person was injured after being hit by a bus in West Vancouver, B.C.

Police say they were called on Wednesday afternoon about a collision at the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal involving a TransLink bus and two pedestrians.

The one who survived was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

TransLink confirmed a bus was involved in the incident but did not provide any details.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

RCMP Cpl. Dave Noon says a nearby intersection will remain closed for several hours as police investigate.