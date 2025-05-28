B.C. woman scares bear off with garden hose after bite

Photo: The Canadian Press - file photo A woman was bitten by a bear in Anmore Tuesday.

A woman in the Lower Mainland fought off a bear using a garden hose on Tuesday.

In a recent Facebook post, the Conservation Officer Service said it's investigating a black bear attack in Anmore, shortly before noon on Tuesday.

“Despite attempts to scare the bear away, the bear kept coming towards her and bit the woman,” the COS said. “She managed to get away by spraying the bear with a garden hose.”

The woman was treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Conservation officers attended the area Tuesday but the bear was not located. A bear trap was set nearby and officers continue to investigate.

For more information about safety precautions to take during wildlife encounters, the COS encourages people to head here.