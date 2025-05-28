Orca swam into a fish farm near Tofino, left unharmed

Photo: EAGLE EYES An orca swims by a Creative Salmon fish farm in December 2024.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has confirmed that an orca swam into a fish farm near Tofino this winter, later swimming out unharmed.

The incident happened on Feb. 18 at Creative Salmon’s Baxter Islets facility in Clayoquot Sound.

“The animal safely swam back out shortly after on the same day,” said the department, which is responsible for the conservation and protection of marine mammal species in Canadian waters, as well as managing licences for aquaculture operations in B.C.

Tim Rundle, Creative Salmon’s managing director, said staff observed the orca near a predator net.

At the time, the farm was “in transition” and there were no fish on site, Rundle said in an email.

Rundle said that the fish farm was being prepped to receive smolts in the spring, and part of that involved removing the predator net, which usually surrounds the entire farm “under the grower nets and up above the waterline on all sides.”

The net creates a barrier between marine mammals and the fish growing in the nets, said Rundle, and removing it involves cutting the net into panels that are later hoisted out of the water with a crane on a boat or a barge.

The orca was not in distress and was swimming freely, Rundle said. “Given that the nets were loose and cut into sections, the orca had many routes to leave. To help this to happen even more quickly, the crew lowered the net near the orca. It then swam away and rejoined its nearby pod.”

Creative Salmon notified Fisheries and Oceans Canada and then reported the incident to the Observe, Record, Report line, according to Rundle. The fish farm company then “contracted an external barge company to assist in getting the predator net panels out of the water more quickly than the company could do in-house.”

DFO confirmed that the site was not culturing fish when the orca entered the area, and no containment nets were present.

Creative Salmon operates within the traditional territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht Hawiih and has a protocol agreement with Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN) from 2014.

Tla-o-qui-aht Chief Elmer Frank says Creative Salmon did not inform them about the Feb. 18 orca incident, and that clarity is needed on the relationship status.

Tla-o-qui-aht elder Joe Martin told Ha-Shilth-Sa he was “quite shocked” upon learning, months after the incident took place, that an orca had entered a fish farm area.

“How on earth could an orca wind up in a pen? Those farm areas are disgusting,” said Martin. “I figure that orca may have dove for a seal or something.”

He thinks the sooner fish farms are removed from Clayoquot Sound, the better the water and the wild salmon stocks will be.

“I want them the hell out. In the Broughton Archipelago, where they have gotten rid of the farms, the salmon returned. The runs of fish have rebounded. There are positive effects from removing fish farms,” said Martin.

DFO encourages everyone to report occurrences of whales being harassed or disturbed, and instances of collision with whales or whale entanglements by calling the Fisheries and Ocean’s Observe, Record, Report/Marine Mammal Incident Hotline at 1-800-465-4336 or by email at [email protected].

For marine mammal guidelines, visit: ?Canadian Marine Mammal Regulations.