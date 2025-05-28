B.C.'s fast-tracking bill heads for final vote, facing criticism to the end

Photo: The Canadian Press A motorist drives towards U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection booths at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash., across the Canada-U.S. border from Surrey, B.C., on November 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Controversial legislation to fast-track infrastructure projects in British Columbia goes to a final vote in the legislature on Wednesday night, after attracting condemnation from First Nations leaders and environment and business groups.

Speaker Raj Chouhan is expected to cast the deciding vote in favour of the government's Bill 15.

The bill responding to American tariff threats promises to speed up public and private infrastructure projects, including mines, but has faced opposition from critics who say it lacked proper consultation with First Nations and others and represents government overreach.

The British Columbia Chamber of Commerce is among the latest critics, calling on Premier David Eby to delay the bill until after the spring sitting of the legislature that ends Thursday.

It says in a letter Tuesday that while it supports the streamlining of project approval and permitting, it wants the government to spend the summer meeting critics including the private sector to discuss their concerns.

The government says it will consult broadly when drafting regulations that invoke the legislation, which has received support from the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

Legislators are also scheduled to vote Wednesday on bills to speed up the permitting of renewable energy projects and transmission lines, remove internal trade barriers and authorize the budget.

The NDP government has a one-seat majority in the legislature, where Opposition B.C. Conservatives, two Greens and three Independents are expected to vote against Bill 15.