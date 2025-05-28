Uber now available across B.C., but driver availability varies

Photo: Glacier Media Uber has expanded across B.C. as of Wednesday.

Uber is expanding across all of British Columbia today, although driver availability may vary across jurisdictions.

The ride-sharing app is officially available across the entire province, the company announced Wednesday. But while anyone in the province can now request a ride, the service will only be available in jurisdictions where drivers have signed up.

Castanet has learned Uber has enough drivers to begin operating in Penticton and Summerland, as well as Kamloops. Castanet had requested more information from the company about other areas where rides are now available.

“As we head into a busy summer season, we are excited to bring rideshare to more British Columbians,” said Michael van Hemmen, general manager of Uber Canada.

“Residents and visitors alike now have a safe, affordable, and reliable option to help get them where they need to go, when they need to. And for those with a safe driving record, a flexible opportunity to earn money on their own time.”

Uber is offering new drivers in newly covered areas a $500 bonus for those who take at least 10 trips in the first four weeks.

The American company debuted in B.C. in 2020 in the Metro Vancouver area, before expanding to Kelowna, Greater Victoria and the Fraser Valley in 2023.

The company has had permission from the Passenger Transportation Board to expand province-wide since it acquired a licence from Vancouver-based ReRyde.

Uber operates in 140 municipalities in Canada and over 10,000 cities globally.