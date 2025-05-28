B.C. Wildfire Service announces ban on most open fires in coastal areas

Photo: The Canadian Press A firefighter directs water on a grass fire burning in Kamloops, B.C., June 5, 2023.

The BC Wildfire Service has announced open fire bans that will prohibit most burning activities in most coastal areas of the province, with exceptions for Haida Gwaii.

The ban on Category 2 and Category 3 open fires in the Coastal Fire Centre comes into effect at noon Friday, and the service says it's being imposed to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The service says the ban will remain in place until Oct. 31 or until it is rescinded.

Category 1 campfires that are no more than half a metre high by half a metre wide will still be allowed, as well as cooking stoves.

The bans cover west of the Coast Mountain Range from the U.S. border to Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park in the north, including the Sunshine Coast, Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and the Gulf Islands.

Anyone breaching the ban could be hit with a $1,150 violation ticket, an administrative penalty of up to $10,000, or fines of up to $100,000 and one year in jail if convicted in court.

The service says that if a wildfire is triggered, the person responsible could have to pay all firefighting costs.

On Wednesday, the wildfire service's online dashboard showed 45 active wildfires burning in the province, including 11 sparked in the previous 24 hours, with most activity concentrated in the northeast corner of B.C.