Above seasonal temperatures for B.C., reaching mid 30s in Interior

Photo: The Canadian Press Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in the North Thompson, saying "above seasonal temperatures" are expected. A person cools off in Lynn Creek in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Warm temperatures have arrived across much of British Columbia, with Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement in the North Thompson.

It says "above seasonal temperatures" are expected throughout the day in the Interior region where a ridge of high pressure is ushering in warm air from the south.

The bulletin says that air will linger throughout the day, causing temperatures to rise to more than 30C, before cooler air arrives Thursday, lowering temperatures to near seasonal values.

Temperatures are meanwhile expected to hit 24C in Vancouver, 30C in Kelowna, 23C in Victoria and 30C in Abbotsford, before dipping sharply on Thursday.

The mercury is expected to hit 34 C in Lytton and Kamloops.

The weather office says, as of 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, the hot spot in B.C. was Kamloops with temperatures around 21 C.