B.C. man sentenced to five years in jail for sexually assaulting two girls

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Court.

A B.C. man has been given a five-year jail sentence for sexually assaulting two girls.

Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Jennifer Oulton gave her reasons for sentence in the case of Daryl Gordon Braithwaite, 64, May 27, saying his moral blameworthiness in the case was high.

“Daryl Braithwaite has a sexual interest in female children,” Oulton said.

Braithwaite was convicted on July 19, 2024, on two counts from a four-count court information sworn Feb. 10, 2023.

The first count on which Braithwaite was convicted was touching one child under 14 for a sexual purpose between Jan. 1, 1998 to Dec. 31, 2007.

The second conviction was for the same charge involving a second girl. The dates of the offences are listed in court documents as between Jan. 1, 2000 and Dec. 31, 2004.

The offences took place in Vancouver.

Oulton sentenced Braithwaite to five years in prison on the first count and two years on the second. She ordered the sentences to be served concurrently.

Citing public safety, Oulton also ordered that he not seek or obtain any work or volunteer position involving girls under 15.

She also ordered that Braithwaite be put on the national sex offender registry for 20 years.

The charges on which there were no convictions were alleged sexual assaults on both children.

After Oulton left the court, Braithwaite was handcuffed by a sheriff and led from the room.