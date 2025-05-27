Accused B.C. killer pleads not guilty to robberies

Photo: Photo: Aron Dunn/Facebook. Adam Troy Mann is accused in the death of Tori Dunn, on June 16, 2024.

The B.C. man facing murder charges in a young Surrey woman’s death pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery May 27.

Adam Troy Mann was due in Vancouver Provincial Court in connection with two April 25, 2024, Vancouver robberies.

Among other charges, Mann is charged with the fatal stabbing of Tori Dunn in her Surrey home.

However, it was on the robbery charges that Mann appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge James Sutherland May 27.

The only time Mann spoke as he appeared by video from Surrey Pretrial Services Centre was when the judge asked him in what language he would like his trial.

Mann began saying he wanted to talk to his lawyer, who was in court.

Sutherland said the choice would be dealt with at a later date.

It was up in the air whether or not Mann would actually make an appearance as he has previously refused to leave his cell to move to video rooms.

At the time of Dunn’s June 16, 2024 death, Mann was on bail on another matter.

Surrey RCMP responded to the residence at 10 p.m. and found the 30-year-old suffering life-threatening injuries. She died in the hospital.

Officers and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service arrested a man in the area.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigated Dunn’s death and a suspect remained in custody on an unrelated charge.

Dunn was a young entrepreneur and owned her own landscaping business that she built from scratch.

“She was living her best life, she was in love, she was an avid outdoors person, she was healthy,” father Aron Dunn has told Lodestar Media. “This could have happened to anybody's daughter.”