B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke announces 2026 retirement after 10 years on the job

Photo: The Canadian Press Ombudsperson Jay Chalke releases his report into the terminations of Ministry of Health employees in 2012 during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia's longest-serving ombudsperson has announced he will retire from his role in early 2026.

Jay Chalke has been in the role for a decade and oversaw the implementation of new responsibilities under B.C.’s Public Interest Disclosure Act, which provides secure channels for public employees to report serious workplace wrongdoing.

He says in a news release that he didn't make the decision lightly, and serving as B.C.'s Ombudsperson has been "the honour" of his career.

He says he is "deeply proud" of the work he has accomplished, but he believes it's time for "new perspectives and fresh leadership to continue (the) important work in ensuring fairness in public administration.”

In the release, Chalke's office called him a steadfast advocate for fairness and accountability.

It says the process to appoint a new ombudsperson will be led by the legislature and will begin soon to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am grateful to the dedicated team at the Office of the Ombudsperson and to the people of British Columbia for the trust they have placed in me," Chalke says in the release. "I look forward to supporting the transition and watching this office continue to make a difference.”