Police name teen stabbed to death in B.C. park as two youth are cleared

Photo: The Canadian Press Billy Ledoux, 16, is shown in this handout photo provided by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Police have named a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death in an Abbotsford, B.C., park on Sunday in the hope of progressing the investigation into what they believe was a targeted attack.

Abbotsford police say the victim was Billy Ledoux, and two youths who were arrested near the scene have now been cleared of any involvement in the stabbing.

Police say the investigation is in its infancy but there are early indications the attack in Larch Park was not random.

Sgt. Freda Fong of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says investigators believe someone knows what happened to Ledoux and they're asking them to do the right thing and contact police.

Ledoux was found with critical injuries around 7:36 p.m. at the park in the 2600 block of Beck Road.

Police say that despite the efforts of bystanders and first responders, he succumbed to his injuries.