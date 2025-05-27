Victoria police release video in hopes of identifying man in assault

Photo: Victoria Police

Police have released video footage of a May 21 assault with a weapon in downtown Victoria in hopes of identifying the assailant.

The footage shows a man being assaulted about 5:30 p.m. near the northwest corner of View and Douglas streets. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The assailant is described as white with an average build. He was wearing a tan baseball cap, a black-and-grey hooded shirt, blue jeans and white shoes at the time, and was last seen walking west on View Street.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also seeking dashcam, cellphone or security camera footage from the area from 5-5:40 p.m.

Contact police at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).