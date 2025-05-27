Overnight closures planned for Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge for construction

Photo: BC Gov Several overnight closures on Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge will accomodate the construction of a new bridge.

The construction of a new span over an existing railway means Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge will be shut down to traffic for three nights in the next week.

In a news release, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit advised that motorists can expect three overnight closures on Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge for the construction of a new bridge over the CPKC railway.

"The closures are necessary to facilitate the placement of girders and concrete panels," the ministry said.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon will be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on May 28, May 29 and June 3.

The highway will be closed at the junctions with Highway 8 and Highway 12 during the closures and vehicles won't be allowed through.

The ministry said it will work with emergency services to facilitate access during the closures and checkpoints will be set up at Lytton and Spences Bridge to provide travellers with information about alternative routes

"The Gladwin area and Nicomen River Road will remain accessible to local traffic," the release states.

"All other traffic will be detoured via Highway 12 and Highway 5, with traffic-control guidance provided through portable message boards in Lillooet and Ashcroft."

Up-to-date information about the closures and road conditions can be found on DriveBC's website.