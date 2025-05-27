Minister's bid to soothe concerns over B.C. fast-track bill is rejected

Photo: The Canadian Press North Vancouver-Lonsdale NDP MLA Bowinn Ma speaks in North Vancouver on Sept. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Contentious British Columbia legislation to speed up infrastructure projects is heading toward passage unchanged after a government amendment to improve consultation with First Nations failed.

The amendment was proposed by Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma, but it failed in the committee state after Green Rob Botterell voting against it, saying it didn't go far enough.

Bill 15 has been condemned by First Nations leaders, municipal officials and other critics who say it gives too much power to the government and undermines obligations to consult First Nations.

Ma's amendment tabled Monday would have required government to consult "broadly" on eligibility for fast-tracking provincially significant projects.

She says she wanted to "bind government" to creating regulations around provincially significant projects, something she says it would have done anyway and will continue to do after the bill's expected passage on Wednesday evening.

Ma says government "thought it would be appreciated" to establish the requirement in legislation, rather than regulation as originally promised.

But the amendment failed because parliamentary rules require the committee chair to vote against an amendment in case of a tie, with six New Democrats voting for the amendment, and five Conservatives and Botterell voting against it.