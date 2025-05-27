Here's how many commercial trucks failed inspections in Delta this year

Photo: . The Delta Police Department says it remains committed to supporting the safe movement of goods and people with targeted enforcement, public education and partnerships. Delta Optimist file

This year has seen a high out-of-service rate for commercial vehicles that underwent roadside inspections.

That’s according to a report to the Delta Police Board by Chief Harj Sidhu, who said road safety has been identified as a top issue in a recent community survey, with one of the areas of concern being commercial vehicle safety and enforcement.

Noting they take a coordinated approach with their traffic and patrol sections, as well as a dedicated Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU), he said that from January to April 2025, CVEU officials conducted 244 inspections, with 159 placed out-of-service and 107 violation tickets being issued.

“I do want to emphasize that these aren’t random checks of every truck out there. Based on their training, they (CVEU) are targeting vehicles that believe may not be in compliance. I don’t want it to be perceived at all that with all trucking out there, that 65 per cent are not in compliance with safety regulations, but the ones they identify that are potentially at-risk, it is high and quite concerning,” said Sidhu.

A vehicle is placed out of service when it presents one or more serious safety risks such as faulty brakes or steering, missing brake lights, unsecured or improperly labelled dangerous goods or a driver without a valid licence.

The CVEU this year also investigated two commercial vehicle drivers for impaired driving and issued immediate driving prohibitions to both drivers.

One case involved a container truck driver impaired by drugs, while the second involved a dump truck driver impaired by alcohol.

“While enforcement remains a necessary focus, it is equally important to acknowledge the many commercial operators who maintain safe, compliant fleets. Their diligence and professionalism support road safety for everyone in Delta,” the report adds.

Delta police are also part of a multi-agency commercial vehicle working group, which includes the RCMP, municipal police agencies, CVSE and local bylaw teams.

Throughout the year, the CVEU, along with other members of the DPD’s Traffic Section, participate in coordinated Joint Force Operations, multi-agency events that promote safety and compliance through focused inspections.