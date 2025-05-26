'Bears are not tourist attractions': Motorists' dangerous stunt sparks outrage in Whistler

A social media video showing people pulling their vehicles over on a busy highway to get close to a black bear and its cubs is causing outrage among Whistler residents.

The video was shared on a local Whistler Facebook group to warn people that the behaviour of the people and their actions are dangerous.

Emily McCosh lives in Whistler and was walking on the Valley Trail near Bayshore Drive on Friday when she spotted a black bear and two cubs.

"I had been walking near this other person and she was like, 'Hey, we should probably just cross the road just to make sure we stay out of their way, and then we'll just cross when we get back,’” said McCosh.

As they were waiting, they saw several vehicles abruptly stop on the Sea to Sky highway.

“Stopped so suddenly on the highway and just pulled over and got out of their cars right next to where the bears were,” recalled McCosh.

In her video, she can be heard questioning what the people are doing.

She wasn’t the only one. People driving by honked in an effort to get them to leave the bears alone.

“I think they were saying, ‘Get back on the road, you’re making this a dangerous situation for everybody,’” she said.

McCosh said it was unsafe for people to stop on the highway.

“You’re stopping on a major high-traffic highway on a Friday, no less, and you’re making it so dangerous for the people behind you,” she said. “That was my first issue.”

At least four people can be seen out of their vehicles close to the bears.

“Bears are not tourist attractions. Why are you stopping? There's clearly cubs and a mum bear … I don't understand what compels you to get close to a wild animal.”

The people who pulled over did not appear to be part of the same group.

"I was just so shocked to see how stupid people were being,” said McCosh.

Conservation officers to monitor bear activity

A black bear was killed in Whistler on April 28 after knocking a woman to the ground and biting her, according to the Resort Municipality of Whistler. The woman had been walking her leashed dog in the Kadenwood neighbourhood when the incident unfolded. She was transported by ambulance and received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.

People’s response to McCosh's video of the Friday incident is anger, she said.

"I think it's really devastating to see that people don't put in the time and effort to research and just respect the animals around us,” she said.

Stopping vehicles or approaching bears to take pictures is extremely dangerous and violators can face fines, said the Ministry of Environment in an emailed statement.

If someone illegally feeds wildlife in B.C., a violation ticket could be issued for $575. Penalties for feeding, attempting to feed or attracting dangerous wildlife can range up to $100,000 and/or jail time.

Conservation officers are monitoring this black bear sow and three yearlings in the Valley Trail area.

"The bears are currently in the Lorimer Road and Balsam Way area. Temporary trail closures have been removed,” said a ministry spokesperson.

Officers have attended the area multiple times, including Monday. The public is asked to avoid the area to give the bears space and an opportunity to move on.

In 2019, Parks Canada banned drivers from stopping on a 12-kilometre stretch of highway west of Jasper due to a large number of bears in the area.

The ministry did not respond to whether such a closure could be possible for the Sea to Sky Highway.

"COs will continue to monitor bear activity in the area and respond as necessary to ensure public safety,” the statement said.

For new laws such as the one in Jasper, BC Highway Patrol confirmed it would be up to municipal or provincial governments.

"At BC Highway Patrol, we don’t make the laws, we merely enforce them,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

Drivers need to avoid unpredictable behaviour such as slowing down, stopping, or otherwise impeding traffic unless absolutely necessary, added McLaughlin.

McCosh hopes this story will help educate others to do better. She'd also welcome the idea of fines or more signage warning people to leave the bears alone.

"I think that even people who can be really naive, it can help change their perspective, especially considering there's only one way to get to Whistler,” she said.