UBC-led study shows how climate change is impacting the wine you love

Photo: Unsplash/John Cameron Rising global temperatures are transforming wine growing regions around the world.

A University of British Columbia led wine study confirms that temperatures during the growing season have increased across the major wine regions around the world.

On average, regions have warmed by the equivalent of almost 100 extra growing degree days—a measure of the cumulative heat that vines are exposed to, influencing their growth and ripening.

“Europe is feeling the biggest impact, with parts of the continent heating up by as much as 2.5°C since 1980. That kind of change can affect harvest times, grape ripening, and thus the taste of the wine,” says Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich, senior author of the study and an associate professor at UBC's faculty of forestry.

The study offers one of the most comprehensive pictures yet of how climate change is reshaping viticulture.

The study analyzed data from wine growing areas across five continents and considered over 500 varieties. The study looked at average temperatures, as well as extreme heat, seasonal timing and winter temperatures

The number of extremely hot days (above 35°C) is one of the most worrying trends. Even a small temperature increase can lead to heat stress, water shortages and a higher risk of wildfires. Parts of eastern and western Europe are now experiencing up to one more of these extreme days per growing season than they were a few decades ago.

“That may not sound like much, but for vines already near their heat limit and for regions in Europe that rarely saw such temperatures before, it’s a big challenge. Regions that are already hot, like northern Africa and western Asia, are particularly at risk,” said Dr. Victor van der Meersch, study co-author and a postdoctoral researcher at UBC.

The study also shows how warming trends are impacting different areas in unique ways. Northern Africa and western Asia saw significant increases in average temperatures and growing degree days, but their increase in extreme heat was comparatively smaller. In contrast, southern and western Europe are seeing nearly five times as many extreme heat days as they did in 1980.

The study also found that winter temperatures have increased by about 1°C globally, with Oceania (including Australia and New Zealand) and central and eastern Asia seeing some of the largest changes.

The study suggests that growers need to adapt quickly, adopting both short-term solutions and long-term planning. Some regions have already looked at drought-resistant rootstocks and new varieties, as well as adjusting pruning and harvest times.

Dr. Wolkovich notes that switching grape varieties isn’t always easy, “we need more diversity in the grapes we grow. Choosing heat-tolerant varieties helps, but we also need to be mindful of when those grapes grow and ripen. Timing is everything.”

The study also indicates that technology can help. Soil sensors, satellite imagery and weather stations provide real-time data, allowing winemakers to make smarter decisions about watering, harvesting and crop protection.

“It’s definitely not the end of winemaking as we know it – but it is a major challenge,” said Dr. Wolkovich. “The type and quality of wine in our glasses tomorrow will very much depend on what we do in the vineyards today, and especially on the global decisions we make to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”