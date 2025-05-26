MLA says marriage can weather Bill 15. What of Eby's relationship with First Nations?

Photo: The Canadian Press Joan Phillip, right, B.C. Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits, rests her head on the shoulder of her husband, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, while listening to speeches before the annual Women's Memorial March, in Vancouver, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip is among the fiercest critics of the British Columbia government's planned legislation to fast track infrastructure projects, saying their development "flouted First Nations' basic human rights."

His wife, Joan Phillip, says she'll be voting for the bills on Wednesday as a member of Premier David Eby's government.

She said Monday that she doesn't talk too much "shop" with her husband. Both are members of the Penticton Indian Band.

"We have been married for 40 years, going on 41 years, and we have known each other longer," she said.

"So I think we will weather this."

The bigger question is if the government's relationship with First Nations is just as sturdy, amid condemnation of bills 14 and 15, which the government says are needed to respond to the threat of United States tariffs.

Surrounded by reporters at the legislature, Joan Phillip, MLA for Vancouver-Strathcona, said she would support both bills, which critics including her husband say undermine the government's obligation to consult First Nations under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

"I have every confidence in our government and their ongoing commitment to DRIPA," she said. "So I support the bill and I have read it."

The government says Bill 15 is to speed up public and private infrastructure projects, while Bill 14 would streamline permitting for renewable energy projects, such as wind farms.

Stewart Phillip, of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, isn't convinced.

"If the (province) wants to fast-track projects, these (bills) are not going to do that, they are setting the stage for bigger fights," he said on May 15 after a meeting with Eby as part of a delegation from the First Nations Leadership Council.

Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation in Greater Victoria said at a protest in downtown Victoria on Monday, steps away from the legislature, that the "era of trust" with Eby's government is over if the two bills pass this week.

Tom added that First Nations would do everything in their legal power to kill both bills, adding that First Nations would remember the actions of the government at the next election.

Tom said that this won't just apply to the premier, but every MLA who voted for the bills.

"It's the people who care about the environment, and the well-being of British Columbia, who voted for the B.C. NDP," Tom said. "(We) are going to remember the next election, where they stood on issues and how they used their power and what they used their power for."

Tom, who also attended the May 15 meeting with Eby, said First Nations have "a good record in the court system" when it comes to protecting their constitutional rights for consultation.

Tom added that he has made these points to Eby himself, only to be met with "silence" or a "simple thank you," but nothing to indicate a change in course.

"I don't find them (meetings with government) beneficial," he said. "They are just government telling us what they are going to do," Tom said.

Joan Phillip said the government would "weather this storm" and continue to seek and receive "informed consent" from Indigenous titleholders.

"I think it's unfortunate and I can understand them feeling that way," she said of Tom's comments.

"We have been trampled on by many former governments," she said of First Nations people. "But since 2017, we have done so much in terms of honouring the United Nations Declaration on Indigenous Peoples. We have got our action plan, and we are going to continue to honour those relationships that we have."

First Nations want both bills withdrawn or revised, saying they undermine environmental standards and the constitutional rights of consultation for First Nations.

They have also been opposed by the Union of B.C. Municipalities and other critics.

The government wants both Bill 14 and Bill 15 to pass Wednesday after invoking closure on the bills.

Wednesday's vote will be a confidence vote with Speaker Raj Chouhan expected to cast the deciding vote.

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad said his party would take every opportunity to bring down Eby's government with five confidence votes scheduled this week.

"I challenge him," Rustad said. "Go to the lieutenant-governor's house (and) drop the writ," he said.

Speaking at a mining announcement in Vancouver, Eby said he was confident bills 14 and 15 would pass.

Tom said he had been talking with New Democrat MLAs to convince them to drop their support for the bills, but declined to reveal their names. However, Joan Phillip wasn't one of them, he said.

Tom said he admires the relationship between Joan and Stewart Phillip.

"They have stood with each other through thick and thin, and if any relationship can handle this, it is theirs," Tom said.