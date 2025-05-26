Driver using cellphone crashes while leaving ferry in Nanaimo: RCMP

Photo: NANAIMO RCMP Nanaimo RCMP says a driver using their phone crashed into a column while getting off a ferry at the Duke Point terminal on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

A motorist driving off a B.C. Ferries vessel at Duke Point while using a cellphone crashed into a column, causing a delay of over half an hour on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle’s airbags deployed, and the driver, who admitted to be on the phone, was taken to hospital for observation, said Nanaimo RCMP Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien.

The vehicle sustained “significant damage” and was towed from the scene, O’Brien said.

A $368 ticket for driving while using an electronic device was issued to the driver.

O’Brien said “there’s no better evidence” to show the dangers of distracted driving.

“We hope people get the message, especially when you’re driving off a ferry and there’s a lot of vehicles in a confined space,” he said. “You have to have your eyes on the road at all times.”