263624
BC News  

Vancouver Island land returned to Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes

Land back to First Nations

The Canadian Press - | Story: 552574

A stretch of culturally significant land in the Cowichan Valley has been returned to the Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes communities.

The British Columbia government says the return of the Vancouver Island lands historically used by First Nations for gathering and harvesting represents a reconciliation landmark.

The Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation says in a news release the 312-hectare land parcel is worth about $8.6 million.

Lyackson Hereditary Chief Shana Thomas says in the release that the land will be used for the re-establishment of a village site that four generations of the community have fought for.

The government had purchased the land from Mosaic Forest Management, and Thomas says the return would not have been possible without the company being a "willing seller."

The incremental treaty agreement on the return of the land near Skutz Falls, a few kilometres southeast of Lak Cowichan, was struck in May last year, with a ceremonial signing attended by Premier David Eby.

Under the agreement, the Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes will hold the lands in partnership until there's a plan to divide it and add the land to each Nation's reserve holdings.

Indigenous Relations Minister Christine Boyle called it an "incredible achievement" for both communities.

"The collaborative approach taken to identify the lands for transfer is an example of perseverance and partnership in the province's reconciliation journey with both Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes," she said.

Chief Cindy Daniels of the Cowichan Tribes says the agreement with the Lyackson First Nation was an important demonstration of shared values.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News

BC Weather
BC
Vancouver Webcam
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
244598
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255985
256875


TheTango.net
Things from the past

Things from the past

Galleries | May 26, 2025
The Tango

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson dead at 79

Showbiz | May 26, 2025
The Tango

Practice makes perfect

Must Watch | May 26, 2025
The Tango

Fake Brands

Galleries | May 26, 2025
The Tango

Rosamund Pike punched by mugger

Showbiz | May 26, 2025

260742