Vancouver Island land returned to Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes

A stretch of culturally significant land in the Cowichan Valley has been returned to the Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes communities.

The British Columbia government says the return of the Vancouver Island lands historically used by First Nations for gathering and harvesting represents a reconciliation landmark.

The Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation says in a news release the 312-hectare land parcel is worth about $8.6 million.

Lyackson Hereditary Chief Shana Thomas says in the release that the land will be used for the re-establishment of a village site that four generations of the community have fought for.

The government had purchased the land from Mosaic Forest Management, and Thomas says the return would not have been possible without the company being a "willing seller."

The incremental treaty agreement on the return of the land near Skutz Falls, a few kilometres southeast of Lak Cowichan, was struck in May last year, with a ceremonial signing attended by Premier David Eby.

Under the agreement, the Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes will hold the lands in partnership until there's a plan to divide it and add the land to each Nation's reserve holdings.

Indigenous Relations Minister Christine Boyle called it an "incredible achievement" for both communities.

"The collaborative approach taken to identify the lands for transfer is an example of perseverance and partnership in the province's reconciliation journey with both Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes," she said.

Chief Cindy Daniels of the Cowichan Tribes says the agreement with the Lyackson First Nation was an important demonstration of shared values.