Police say naked man arrested after alleged assault on stranger in B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police in Port Moody say they arrested a naked man after he allegedly assaulted a stranger and armed himself with a knife.

A statement from the police department says officers received several 911 calls about an assault that had occurred at Rocky Point Park on Saturday night.

The statement says a naked man allegedly assaulted another man, then ran into a nearby restaurant.

Inside the restaurant, the man allegedly armed himself with a knife and brandished it in what police described as a threatening manner.

Police say officers arrested the suspect nearby without further incident and no one sustained any serious injuries.

They say a 48-year-old man is in custody while the B.C. Prosecution Service decides on laying charges.