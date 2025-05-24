$40 million lottery ticket sold in B.C., same month as record prize win

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia has another multimillion-dollar lottery winner about a week after handing out a record-breaking $80 million win.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says a Lotto Max ticket purchased in Burnaby for Friday's draw matched all seven winning numbers to win the $40 million jackpot.

The corporation says in a statement that lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The corporation says the seven winning numbers were: 13, 19, 23, 26, 36, 39, and 47.

The latest jackpot comes after a Surrey man was given his cheque for $80 million earlier this month after winning what the corporation said was the biggest jackpot ever awarded to a single person in Canada.

The corporation says the odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are one in 33,294,800 per $5 play.

B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $102 million in winnings from Lotto Max so far this year.