St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino a story of 'resilience and reclamation'

Four Ktunaxa Nation bands and Shuswap Indian Band made a commitment 25 years ago to do it right when building a golf resort on the grounds of the former Kootenay Indian Residential School.

That determination has paid off in spades, as St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino is celebrating the 25-year anniversary of the golf course’s opening. Today the resort near Cranbrook includes a luxury hotel, RV campground, casino and Ktunaxa Interpretive Centre.

“St. Eugene Resort was almost an impossible dream when we started,” former St. Eugene Resort chairwoman Sophie Pierre said in a press release. “Twenty-five years later, we’re looking forward and we’re celebrating the decision people made to reclaim the residential school and the land surrounding it for future generations. The decision the people made to build the resort was right.”

Pierre said many people who had been horribly impacted by their residential school experience wanted the building to be destroyed, but the bands decided to build something new that would provide employment and opportunities for future generations.

“We could have compromised and built a lesser quality resort, but we chose not to compromise quality even as we struggled to get financing,” St. Eugene Resort project manager Helder Ponte said. “We wanted to create something special and reflect what the community wanted in the design.”

Today the golf course and resort is viewed as a “powerful story of resilience and reclamation.”

Members of the five Indian Bands were employed in the construction of the golf course and resort, and today about 30% of the grounds crew is Indigenous.

More information about St. Eugene Resort & Casino can be found on its website here.