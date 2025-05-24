Environment Canada confirms B.C.'s first tornado of the year near Vanderhoof

B.C.'s first confirmed tornado of the year was spotted near Vanderhoof this past week.

Environment Canada confirmed Friday that a “landspout” tornado touched down near the Central B.C. community at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and it was captured on video.

“Two videos showed the tornado beneath a line of showers that were apparent in the videos and on radar,” Environment Canada said.

“This was considered a landspout tornado that was generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

“Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous as they can topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris a short distance.”

No damage was reported from the tornado.

This was one of six tornadoes that have been confirmed in Canada so far this year, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project, with others occurring in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.