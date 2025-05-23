The Canucks’ job postings are breaking the law

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. There's something wrong with the Vancouver Canucks' job postings

For many fans, working for the Vancouver Canucks seems like a dream job. If you don’t have the requisite skills to play for the team, working for them in another role with the skills you do possess could be the next best thing.

The good news is that the Canucks are always hiring, posting opportunities on their recruitment site year-round. They currently have 13 postings on the site, in categories like Service, Sales, Marketing, and Administration.

There’s just one problem: each of those job postings is breaking a provincial law.

Take, for example, the job posting titled “Director, Social Media & Content.” The posting is comprehensive in detailing the “essential duties and responsibilities” of the position, which include overseeing the Canucks’ social media team in producing content for fans. It also includes the requirements for the position, including a degree in marketing (or similar) and eight years of related work experience.

What’s missing is how much the job pays.

B.C.’s Pay Transparency Act, which became law on May 11, 2023, requires all employers in British Columbia to “include the expected pay or pay range in all public job postings.”

When reached for comment, B.C.’s Ministry of Finance confirmed that the Canucks’ job postings were required to show pay information.

“Job postings from this employer are subject to B.C.'s Pay Transparency Act,” they said. “The Ministry of Finance's Gender Equity Office (GEO) has reached out to this employer regarding its job posting practices and to remind them of their obligations under the Act.”

At this point, the reminder is all the Canucks will get, as there are no other repercussions under the Pay Transparency Act.

“Currently, there are no administrative penalties under the Pay Transparency Act,” said the Ministry of Finance. “The Province takes an educational approach with employers.”

They noted that this educational approach has been effective, with 85 per cent of job postings now including salary information.

The intent of the Pay Transparency Act is to address wage inequities by making pay information more publicly accessible, with the Ministry of Finance stating that this is ultimately beneficial for employers.

“The Pay Transparency Act was introduced as a tool to address B.C.'s gender pay gap, which is one of the highest amongst provinces,” said the Ministry of Finance, noting that improvements in childcare, employment and skills training, transportation, and increases to the minimum wage are also part of their efforts to reduce the wage gap.

V.I.A. reached out to the Canucks for comment, but they did not respond by press time.