'It's pretty surreal': Metro Vancouverite goes for fourth Jeopardy win tonight

Photo: . Metro Vancouver resident Brendan Liaw is a UBC grad and is up for his fourth Jeopardy win on Friday, May 23, 2025.

A Metro Vancouverite fresh off a three-win Jeopardy streak is going for a fourth on Friday, May 23.

Brendan Liaw has an undergraduate degree in chemistry and biology and a master of political science from the University of British Columbia (UBC), but says his appetite for knowledge blossomed in his childhood.

"My second win is dedicated to my grandparents. They passed away a couple of years ago and didn't get to see this happen," he says. "They were definitely integral to this."

Liaw spent a great deal of time with his grandfather Thian Fook and his grandmother Yit Kiew, spending rainy days reading encyclopedias and other books. The dismal weather prompted numerous indoor days to explore his curiosity about diverse topics and history.

Vancouverite started watching Jeopardy as a child

Liaw started watching Jeopardy around the age of 10 and went on to compete with what he describes as the high school version of the popular television show called "Reach for the Top."

The trivia quiz competition provides a forum for the Philomath to utilize his broad knowledge.

In his interview with V.I.A., the Jeopardy winner had what he described as a "full circle moment" when Facebook shared a memory of him competing in the "Reach for the Top" nationals on this day (May 23) in 2015, the same year he graduated high school.

"It's pretty surreal," he comments on the synchronicity.

Liaw also thanks his R.A. McMath Secondary School biology teacher, Ken Black, and his "Reach for the Top" sponsor and coach, Sandra Loren, for his recent wins.

"Vancouver is very diverse and you are exposed to many other cultures," he explains. "We also have a wonderful public school system. A lot of what I know is from paying attention in class."

What was the process for getting on Jeopardy like?

Getting on the show was a years-long, exhaustive experience, but time goes by fast when you're competing on it, Liaw notes.

"Spiritually, it feels like an arena," he remarks. "You don't find out you are playing until five minutes before. You don't have time to process that you are nervous, and then Ken shows up, and you have to play.

"Forty minutes feels like five."

Liaw was "in the red" for most of the first round of his first Jeopardy game and thought his dream might be over quickly.

"I distinctly remember thinking, 'I might lose and blow my one chance to live out a dream,'" he recalls. "But I rallied hard in the second round and got a lot of those high-value clues and built a very solid lead.

"It felt very dicey during that first game. It's hard; everyone is so smart."

While he was worried when he was quizzed about American football, he welcomed the questions about U.S. politics. He did his master's thesis on U.S. politics and considers himself a "history buff."

Liaw was in Los Angeles to film the show in March, around St. Patrick's Day. He can't say what will happen on Friday night's show.

What advice does he give to anyone who has a Jeopardy dream?

Liaw says it took three attempts for him to get on the show.

"Mathematically, [getting on Jeopardy] might be harder than winning the lottery. There are something like 200 contestants and over 100,000 applicants," he explains.

To get on the show, prospective competitors must answer a 50-question online test and then compete in a mock game and do a mock interview with other prospective contestants. After this, contestants wait for about 18 months to see if they will play.

"Keep trying. Don't give up. It is a tough process," he says, adding that people should read widely, pay attention to the news, and watch a range of movies.

What's next for Liaw?

Liaw is now waiting to hear back regarding his law school applications and has submitted applications for some jobs.

He jokes he's a "stay-at-home son" given he's spent multiple years achieving his academic goals.

Liaw adds that he will continue living in Vancouver, which he loves for its nature and proximity to mountains, forests, great transit, and kind people.

He hopes locals will continue cheering him on during his winning streak and thanks them for their warmth, greeting him on the street, and sending messages on social media.

"It's been very heartwarming."

Liaw is playing for a fourth Jeopardy win on Season 41 at 7:30 p.m. You can watch him on CHEK or ABC/KOMO.