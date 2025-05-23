Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to RCMP detachment in Fort Nelson, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on April 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man has been arrested after someone allegedly set fire to an RCMP detachment building in British Columbia's Northern Interior region.

Police say the Northern Rockies detachment building in Fort Nelson, B.C., had to be temporarily evacuated on Thursday after "a considerable amount of smoke" from the fire entered the building through its air intake.

The fire was allegedly set on the building's exterior where some damage was sustained, but police say it could have been much worse if the incident didn't take place during business hours with staff present.

Police say a witness reported a man starting the fire, and a photograph of a suspect fleeing the scene obtained by investigators allowed officers to recognize and arrest the person after a short pursuit on foot.

They say the suspect could now face multiple charges related to the incident.

Police say no one was injured in the fire.