Gregor Robertson takes the housing hot seat with high hopes and old baggage

Photo: Photo Dan Toulgoet. Gregor Robertson, seen here in January 2018 on the day he announced he would not seek re-election as Vancouver’s mayor, is now federal housing minister.

Gregor Robertson has barely settled into his new post as federal housing minister, but some industry players say the clock is already ticking on results—and reminders of his Vancouver legacy are never far behind.

A key pillar of the Ottawa’s housing agenda is the Build Canada Homes program, which promises “to get the federal government back into the business of building homes,” according to the Liberal Party’s official platform.

This initiative has been welcomed by at least one local industry leader who believes Robertson’s background as Vancouver’s former mayor makes him well-suited for the role of housing minister.

“Robertson is very adept at gaining community support, reaching out to many folks and stakeholders in the community, and is politically savvy,” said Tony Letvinchuk, managing director of Macdonald Commercial Real Estate Services Ltd.

He said the former BC NDP MLA’s past experience working with multiple levels of government will be “very helpful” as federal housing minister

Letvinchuk pointed to how Robertson’s former municipal party, Vision Vancouver, pushed forward on condo developments and engaged the public in planning processes.

“There was a private-sector condo development flurry at that time, including a number of luxury towers that were successfully completed,” said Letvinchuk.

But he said a potential housing boom could only be effective with significant private sector involvement.

Letvinchuk said he favours lifting the foreign buyer ban, as the ban eliminates a source of financing for new construction of condominiums, especially in urban settings.

“Developers need to pre-sell 50 per cent more of condo units before overall financing can be obtained to build a project and the ban has effectively worked against government’s stated objectives of growing housing supply for homeowners and also for renters,” said Letvinchuk.

Not everyone echoes Letvinchuk’s sentiment when it comes to the former mayor’s performance on housing.

Robertson’s mayoral platform involved ending homelessness, creating more affordable housing and making Vancouver a more environmentally friendly city.

Housing prices skyrocketed in Vancouver during his time in the mayor’s office from December 2008 to November 2018. The price of an average single/semi-detached home in December 2008 was $827,335, according to data from the Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation. When Robertson left office in November 2018 the price was $2,313,611.

After leaving the mayor’s office, Robertson served as an executive with Nexii Building Solutions Inc. The Vancouver-based firm developed what it claimed to be an eco-friendly alternative to cement that was used in some components of prefabricated housing.

Nexii eventually found itself under court protection from creditors.

“Maybe he learned something [from that experience],” said urban planner and property developer Michael Geller.

Geller also pointed to the Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency, which was set up during Robertson’s time as mayor.

“That didn’t achieve the objectives or the expectations,” he said.

Geller said Robertson was naïve to campaign on ending homelessness by 2015 due to the complexity of the issue. That promise was never fulfilled.

Robertson told media in Ottawa last week he did not wish to see home prices decline, but envisioned the government building more affordable housing.

“The price of a family’s current home, which for most Canadians, is their most valuable asset,” Robertson said.

“The Government of Canada has not been building affordable housing since the 90’s, and we created a huge shortage across Canada. That’s where the big need is right now.”

—With files from Graeme Wood, BIV