BC Wildlife lottery supports fish, wildlife and habitat projects across the province

Lottery passes milestone

The B.C. Wildlife Federation Big Bucks 50/50 jackpot is now up $180,000 and is still growing.

One winner will drive away in a Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew from Titanium Ford, among other prizes.

The money raised will be used to support conservation, youth programs, and independent scientific research.

"Our goals are always the same: more animals on the land, more birds in the air, and more fish in the water," the BCWF said in a media release.

Tickets are $10 each, 3 for $20, 10 for $50, or 30 for $100. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

The winner's share is 100 per cent tax free.

