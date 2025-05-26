BC Wildlife lottery supports fish, wildlife and habitat projects across the province

Photo: BCWF The B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Big Prize Bonanza and Big Bucks 50/50 has passed a major milestone.

The B.C. Wildlife Federation Big Bucks 50/50 jackpot is now up $180,000 and is still growing.

One winner will drive away in a Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew from Titanium Ford, among other prizes.

The money raised will be used to support conservation, youth programs, and independent scientific research.

"Our goals are always the same: more animals on the land, more birds in the air, and more fish in the water," the BCWF said in a media release.

Tickets are $10 each, 3 for $20, 10 for $50, or 30 for $100. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

The winner's share is 100 per cent tax free.