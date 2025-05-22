B.C. woman guilty of $743K employer fraud gets house arrest

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Court.

A B.C. woman who pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 after she defrauded her employer of $743,295 has been given a two-year conditional sentence of house arrest.

Norma Bird, former executive director of the First Nations Employment Society (FNES), was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 by the BC Prosecution Service.

Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Harbans Dhillon passed sentence May 15.

It includes a restitution order for $743,295.

The guilty plea was entered Jan. 30. Bird’s prior not guilty plea was made Nov. 6, 2023.

Crown prosecutor Kevin Marks said on that day an agreed statement of facts was presented to Dhillon.

The RCMP said in April 2023 that the offence occurred during a period from October 2010 to March 2015.

“Several audits into the organization’s spending found that Bird allegedly used the organization’s credit card for personal use. The amount of the alleged fraud was $743,295.69,” RCMP said.

The conditional sentence is for two years less a day followed by 12 months’ probation.

With various exceptions, the first 18 months of the conditional sentence are for house arrest. For the remaining eight months, Bird must obey an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew seven days a week.

Bird is not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs except by prescription, nor is she allowed in bars, nightclubs or liquor-selling outlets.

Dhillon also ordered counselling as well as 50 hours of community service.

And, Bird must present a copy of the court order to those involved before seeking, obtaining or continuing any employment or volunteer position involving authority over property, money or any other valuable security of another person or corporation.

FNES represented 10 First Nations as well as on/off reserve people residing in the Vancouver-Sunshine Coast areas. It managed an agreement with Service Canada on behalf of the nations with authority for training and employment.

B.C. RCMP financial integrity investigators led the criminal investigation.