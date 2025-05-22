Randall Hopley re-arrested after refusing to stay at Vancouver halfway house

Photo: VPD Randall Hopley

A B.C. high-risk child sex offender who was arrested in 2023 for being on the lam after not returning to his Vancouver halfway house has been re-arrested.

Randall Hopley obtained statutory release from Mission Institution Thursday morning. He was told to reside at a halfway house in Vancouver but refused direction of his parole officer and left the halfway house.

A Canada-wide warrant was subsequently issued for him.

Police officers arrested him in Vancouver the same day and he remains in custody.

Back in November 2023, Hopley took off his ankle monitoring bracelet and was on the run from the police. Hopley did not return to the halfway house where he was living at as part of a 10-year long-term supervision order.

Police believe he was attempting to avoid a trial on Nov. 6, 2023, for allegedly breaching a long-term supervision order.

Hopley was arrested in the Downtown Eastside shortly after 6 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2023, after turning himself in at the Vancouver Police Department building on East Cordova Street.

Back in 2011, he abducted a three-year-old boy from his home in southeastern B.C., and was released with conditions under a long-term supervision order. Hopley held the boy captive in a cabin for four days before returning him unharmed. Hopley completed a six-year prison term for the incident.

He was arrested in January 2023 for allegedly breaching those conditions by visiting a library and getting too close to children and was released on bail.