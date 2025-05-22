Charges laid against man who allegedly stabbed police dog in Richmond

Photo: Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP. Police dog Rebel was stabbed in Richmond on May 7.

Multiple charges have been laid against a man who allegedly assaulted police officers and a police service dog in Richmond earlier this month.

Andrew Jongbloets has been charged with seven offences, including injuring a law enforcement animal, two counts of assault to police officers with a weapon, discharging an air gun with the intent to wound or prevent arrest, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and the use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence, according to the Richmond RCMP.

On May 7, RCMP responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. from a man in distress.

Jongbloets was found in a rural area just southeast of No. 4 Road and Westminster Highway with the help of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.

During the encounter between police, Jongbloets allegedly randomly discharged an airgun and stabbed the police dog named Rebel.

"This was a fluid and dynamic situation that unfortunately resulted in injuries to PSD (Police Service Dog) Rebel," said Supt. Julie Drotar, acting officer-in-charge of Richmond RCMP

"We are pleased that Rebel will make a full recovery, but this demonstrates the inherent risks our officers face in the line of duty in pursuit of public safety."

Richmond RCMP's serious crime unit is leading the investigation.

Jongbloets remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 15.