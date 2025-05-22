Vancouver dismantles and consolidates festival memorials, advocates say it's too soon

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the Filipino community gather at a memorial site on April 28 for the victims of an incident where a car drove through a crowd killing multiple people in Vancouver on April 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

For almost four weeks, the tributes to victims of the Lapu Lapu Day festival attack have grown -- piles of teddy bears, flowers, candles and cards stretching down Fraser Street from East 41st Avenue, then round the corner on East 43rd where the attack took place.

The tributes surround John Oliver Secondary School, heaped up against a chain-link fence, as students walk by.

But on Thursday, city workers were dismantling some of the memorials to the 11 people who died in the April 26 attack, putting wilted flowers into green compost bins and moving other items.

The city said items such as cards, signs, and teddy bears will be moved to a newly designated memorial location at Mountain View Cemetery or stored off-site, while fresh flowers will be relocated to a memorial at 43rd and Fraser.

The advocacy group Filipino BC said it was "too soon to make major changes to the temporary memorial" around the school.

Crystal Laderas, the group's media relations manager, said in in an interview at the site that they had received an influx of calls and texts from people concerned about changes to the memorial.

She said the group had been visiting the site throughout the day to guide city workers.

"We really have to remember that it hasn't even been four weeks since this tragedy unfolded ... family members of victims and community members, they're navigating a lot of emotions that are really intense right now," said Laderas.

She said that in the Filipino Catholic tradition, there was a 40-day mourning process, after which loved ones' souls would ascend to the afterlife, said Laderas.

"This is an important period to many who believe their beloved community members are still here with us," Laderas said.

"So, this is a time to gather in places for remembrance, to honor loved ones, and we do expect at that 40-day mark that we're going to see a lot of community members gather at the memorial site."

The city said in a statement that staff would "carefully consolidate" the many memorials to the two designated locations.

Deputy city manager Sandra Singh said it was "difficult work" that would be done with "care and respect" by city workers.

“We thank the local neighbourhood, Vancouver residents and community partners for their ongoing compassion, care and respect while this sensitive work is underway," Singh said in a statement.

Laderas said Filipino BC had been in communication with the city about the memorials since Wednesday morning to advocate on behalf of victims' families and community members.

"We're taking a victim-centered approach to this, just to make sure that any movement or major changes are communicated well to everybody, and that changes to the site don't create more harm."

In its statement posted on social media, the group says community members wanted the existing tributes to remain in place "a little while longer."

"Community members and loved ones have created something beautiful at the temporary memorial because they know exactly what's needed right now," it says.

The city said the consolidation of the memorials is being done in consultation with Vancouver Police Department Victim Services, which is in regular contact with the families of victims, and with the support of the Vancouver School Board.

It said items that are perishable and wilted are being gently removed and composted, while items that represent a safety risk, such as broken candleholders, will be disposed of safely.

Eleven people died and dozens were injured when an SUV drove through a street crowded with festival-goers. Adam Kai-Ji-Lo faces eight murder charges and police have said more are expected.