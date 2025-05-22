B.C. First Nations fear protests and conflict over fast-track legislation

Photo: The Canadian Press Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, Regional Chief Terry Teegee, Robert Phillips, and B.C. Premier David Eby, left to right speak during the 2023 B.C. Cabinet and First Nations Leaders’ Gathering in Vancouver, on Nov. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

First Nations leaders in British Columbia say proposed legislation to fast-track resource projects will likely lead to protests and litigation should the provincial government push the law through.

Robert Phillips with the First Nations Summit says the B.C. government's proposed legislation, known as Bill 15, to approve infrastructure projects more quickly was done unilaterally, causing frustration and upset among First Nations leadership.

He says there will be conflict, litigation and protests if the B.C. NDP fails to "kill the bill" without engaging with First Nations on potential amendments.

Phillips and other First Nations representatives and municipal leaders spoke at a joint news conference to outline opposition to the legislation, which Premier David Eby says is needed to combat the threat of tariffs imposed by the United States under President Donald Trump.

Phillips says First Nations chiefs feel "betrayed" by the province for trying to push through the laws without proper consultation, calling it a regressive step on the road to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

First Nations and the Union of B.C. Municipalities are calling on Eby's government to abandon the bill as written and commit to consultation to conform to obligations under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.