Low snowpacks spark drought concerns in Southern Interior

Photo: Colin Dacre Okanagan Lake

Below-average snowpacks in B.C. are causing worries about drought this summer, prompting focus on the weather for the next six weeks.

Data released Thursday from the BC River Forecast Centre show provincial snowpacks at 61% of normal as of May 15.

“The current low provincial low snowpack, persistence of drought impacts from previous seasons, and upcoming seasonal weather outlook are all significant factors for province-wide concern for drought hazard this summer,” said the centre.

All major watersheds in the Southern Interior are sitting below normal; Okanagan (66%), North Thompson (78%), South Thompson (69%), Similkameen (33%), Boundary (61%), West Kootenay (68%) and East Kootenay (32%).

During a typical year an average of 21% of provincial snowpack has melted by May 15. This year, 36% has melted. In 2023, in what turned out to be a brutal wildfire year, 43% of snow had melted by May 15.

The forecast centre says the Southern Interior of B.C. is expected to be drier than normal this spring and early summer.

“There are concerns for drought this season throughout the province due to long-term precipitation deficits, low snowpack and seasonal weather forecasts. Spring weather will continue to play an important role in summer drought conditions.”

June is historically the wettest month of the year in the Okanagan and the largest indicator of drought and wildfire risk going into the summer. A lack of rain in June exacerbates drought conditions and can accelerate the start of fire season.