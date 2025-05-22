Accused Vancouver cop slasher doesn't want bail

Photo: The Canadian Press File photo of police cars.

A B.C. man accused in connection with the slashing a Vancouver cop told a judge May 22 he doesn’t want bail.

Two uniformed officers were patrolling Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside around 7 p.m. March 4 when one was stabbed in the leg.

A surveillance video shows a man walking behind two officers on the crosswalk at Main and East Hastings streets.

He can be seen leaning down and lunging towards the officer’s leg, slashing him multiple times before running off.

“Random senseless violence is intolerable and certain people need to be incarcerated,” Vancouver Police Department Chief Const. Adam Palmer said March 4.

Solaris Onatta Running Dey, 29, was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer and assault of a peace officer with a weapon.

Dey appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Jennifer Oulton on May 22 for the delivery of a psychiatric report, according to the court docket.

The court heard in March that Dey had fired lawyer Janine Sicotte and is in the process of finding a new lawyer.

Now, Dey has retained defence lawyer Jason Hemmerling, who was represented in court by articling student Brittney MacBean.

She told Oulton Hemmerling wanted to have further discussions with Crown prosecutor Christina Godlewska.

Dey was listening from the prisoner’s box.

“I’m not going to be going for bail,” he said as MacBean finished.

“That’s up to your lawyer,” the judge said.

The changes have left bail proceedings on hold.