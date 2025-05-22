Man's $6M ICBC claim denied by Civil Resolution Tribunal

Photo: Optimist/file. ICBC provides vehicle insurance in British Columbia.

B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has rejected a $6-million claim from a man who says ICBC has not paid him accident benefits to which he believes he is entitled.

In a May 20 decision, tribunal member Deanna Rivers said Chijioke Egbo was in a motor vehicle accident on June 3, 2023.

Egbo claimed $7,900 in family enterprise benefits, $9,850 in caregiver benefits, $5 million in permanent impairment compensation, $903,580 in health care and rehabilitation benefits and $34,320 in income replacement benefits.

But, Rivers said, in his submissions, Egbo increased his claim for these benefits.

Those numbers became $2.8 million for cost of future care, $10.5 million for loss of future income earning capacity, and $700,000 for an in-trust claim and loss of past and future housekeeping capacity as well as other increases.

For its part, ICBC said Egbo is not entitled to family enterprise benefits and has funded all of Egbo’s treatments recommended by his health-care providers.

“It says Mr. Egbo has not provided the evidence it requires to determine whether he is eligible for the other benefits he claimed,” Rivers said.

She said Egbo’s doctor diagnosed him with soft tissue injuries to his neck, chest, back, and knees, and said he “suspected” a mild traumatic brain injury.

Egbo said his wife is a hairstylist who works from their home. He said his inability to perform family obligations caused her to be depressed and she could not work.

Rivers said for him to receive family enterprise benefits he had to show he was working without compensation at her business at the time of the accident.

“There is no evidence that Mr. Egbo actively participated in his wife’s business,” Rivers said.

She also dismissed the permanent impairment claim, saying such benefits do not extend to chronic hip pain such as Egbo was experiencing.

He claimed $903,580 for past and future health care and rehabilitation benefits but ICBC said medical and rehabilitation benefits are not paid out in lump sums but are paid or reimbursed as they are incurred.

“I find Mr. Ergo is not entitled to a lump sum for medical and rehabilitation benefits,” Rivers ruled.

Further, she said, ICBC said Egbo had not submitted an accident benefits application, and had not provided medical information or given his consent for ICBC to receive his medical information.

“Without the necessary medical evidence, I find I am not able to determine Mr. Egbo’s entitlement to health care and rehabilitation benefits,” Rivers said.

ICBC had noted Egbo may be entitled to further health care and rehabilitation benefits, but it is not able to assess his entitlement without medical evidence.

“In the absence of supporting evidence, I find that Mr. Egbo has not proved that future treatments are reasonable or necessary for his recovery,” Rivers said. “I dismiss his claim for future therapy treatments.”

She also dismissed his claim for income replacement benefits.