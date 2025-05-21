BC Wildlife Federation 50/50 jackpot nears $190,000

Photo: BCWF The BC Wildlife Federation is running a 50/50 that is nearing $190,000

The BC Wildlife Federation’s 50/50 jackpot is nearing the $190,000 mark.

In addition to the cash prize, of which the winner takes half, other prizes on offer include a 2024 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew, a Tikka T3X hunting rifle or a fishing prize package.

The lottery goes to fund BCWF projects such as monitoring for chronic wasting disease, restoring fish habitat, cultural and prescribed burns and studies into mule deer and cougars.

The non-profit BCWF also funds youth education programs like the The National Archery in Schools program, Go Wild! and Wild Kidz camps.

Tickets are on sale for another week and can be purchased here.