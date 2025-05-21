B.C. slack-line walker forgot to re-attach leash before fatal fall, association says

Photo: The Canadian Press Vehicles drive out of the town centre in Squamish, B.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The International Slackline Association says a fatal fall near Squamish, B.C., on Saturday happened after a woman "forgot to re-tie" her safety leash, resulting in an 80-metre fall.

The association says in a social-media post on Tuesday that the 22-year-old woman was a brave and bright recent graduate from the University of British Columbia.

Squamish RCMP say they received a report on Saturday afternoon of a fall from a slack line at Chek Canyon Recreation Area, and first responders confirmed the woman was dead at the scene.

The International Slackline Association, a grassroots organization dedicated to promoting slack-lining worldwide, says the woman was previously leashed onto the line but dismounted and untied herself to add tension.

Then forgot to re-tie her leash as she recommenced her walk, and she fell when she was about 30 metres out from the anchor point.

The association says forgetting to tie into the leash is the leading cause of death in highlining, and it's important for slack-liners to give buddy checks at anchor points whenever possible.

Slack-lining involves walking across a piece of webbing stretched between two anchor points, most often trees, while high-lining is a version of the sport conducted high off the ground

The International Slackline Association says the fall victim had been starting her third season of highlining.

"Beaming as she took her first step in 2023, she continued to demonstrate her brave spirit, navigating smart injury rehabilitation to later cross even longer lines," the post says.

"She showed up with that same drive and enthusiasm this past weekend, with plans to cross a rigged 420-metre line, and later goals of a nearby 880-metre (line) this season," read the post.

Police have not released the woman's name.

Squamish has become a popular location for slack-liners and high-liners.