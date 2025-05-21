Eby laments separatism push as Western premiers meet in Yellowknife

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia Premier David Eby, from left, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok during a media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers’ Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says separatism discussions in some parts of the country are a "colossal waste of time and energy," as he meets fellow leaders from Western Canada in Yellowknife.

Eby says the western provinces have been leading the way on issues including the removal of internal trade barriers, and now is not the time to be diverted by "a small minority of cranks."

Also set to attend the annual two-day conference are Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Saskatchewan's Scott Moe, Manitoba's Wab Kinew, Nunavut's P.J. Akeeagok, Yukon's outgoing Premier Ranj Pillai and Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson.

Eby isn't naming anyone as he laments the separatism movement but said it's hard to "imagine a worse time to be tacitly or overtly supporting voices" that want to break Canada apart.

The annual western premiers' conference comes two weeks before all of Canada's premiers are to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Saskatoon.

A statement from Simpson's office last week said the western leaders are set to discuss a range of issues, including Arctic sovereignty, energy security, international trade and emergency preparedness.

Housing, economic corridors and tariffs are also on the agenda.

Eby said in an interview Wednesday that Western Canada has an opportunity to focus on growing the national economy and "strengthening Canada for all Canadians."

"Let's work together on that. Let's not get pulled into the weeds by a small minority of cranks," he said of the separatism push, which has been centred on Alberta and Saskatchewan.

He said it's "critically important" for anyone in a leadership position "to speak clearly and unambiguously about our support for this country, for the sovereignty of Canada, while we are under attack from the president of the United States and to demonstrate that we are stronger together."

In Alberta, Smith has said those unhappy with Confederation are not fringe voices but friends and neighbours in the province who've had enough of Ottawa.

She said the western premiers' meeting was taking place at a "critical moment" for Alberta, in the wake of last month's federal election, and she planned to advocate for new pipelines.

"We cannot afford federal overreach into provincial jurisdiction to continue, or damaging federal policies to impact the upward trajectory of our economies," Smith said Tuesday in a statement.

"I will be at the table to advocate for Alberta’s interests, particularly the importance of new pipelines, in an effort to put the power of our economy back in the hands of western Canadians.”

Moe has said he’s a true Canadian but wouldn’t stop a public vote on separating from the country if it came forward.

A spokesperson for the premier said Moe planned to discuss at the meeting a list of items he recently urged Carney to act on, including strengthening the Criminal Code, giving provinces full responsibility for the industrial carbon levy, repealing clean electricity regulations and expanding pipelines.

Moe said he also wants Carney to immediately begin negotiations with China to remove Beijing's tariffs on Canadian agricultural goods.

Akeeagok said in an email he's looking to push the conversation forward on Arctic security and infrastructure projects needed to strengthen it.

The long-discussed Grays Bay Road and Port proposal, which would connect Yellowknife to the eastern Arctic coast by road, would help unlock the North's vast economic potential, he said.

"The Arctic holds incredible promise and, through strategic investments in critical infrastructure, we can responsibly access key resources, including critical minerals," he said.

Eby said the meeting in Yellowknife is a chance for leaders to find agreement on issues they can later push to their Eastern counterparts.

"I'm really hopeful that this western premiers meeting helps create the momentum in Western Canada, that we can carry into the national meeting," he said.