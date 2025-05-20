Man jumps off Vancouver bridge, tells police 'someone had dared him'

Photo: Contributed A crowd of people gathered after a man jumped off a Vancouver bridge on May 9, 2025. The VPD says they don't believe the man was attempting to harm himself.

A man who jumped off a Vancouver bridge during the middle of the day earlier this month told police "someone had dared him to jump."

On May 9 at 1:58 p.m., Vancouver firefighters were training in False Creek when they were notified about a person who possibly jumped from the Cambie Street Bridge.

"The fireboat crew responded and found a male sitting on the rocks of one of the footings, not accessible to the shore,” said public information officer Matthew Trudeau with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

Firefighters were able to make verbal contact with the man and gave him a life jacket and flotation device.

Trudeau said the Canadian Coast Guard also responded, and they removed the man from the rocks.

BC Emergency Health Services received a call at the same time for a person in need of medical assistance in the 1800-block of Spyglass Place, under the bridge.

An ambulance with primary care paramedics responded to the scene and transported one patient to the hospital in stable condition.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said officers spoke to the man at the hospital.

"The 29-year-old told our officers he had been using meth and that someone had dared him to jump, however we have not been able to verify if that is true,” said Addison.

Police do not believe the man was attempting to harm himself.

He was not critically injured.