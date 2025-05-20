B.C. Mounties find body of missing man while executing search warrant

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mounties on Vancouver Island say officers found the body of a missing person while they were executing a search warrant at a mobile home park on Songhees Reserve lands.

They say the May 14 search was in relation to drug trafficking, but the discovery of the human remains in the home led police to execute a second search warrant at the property.

Police say officers with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit have since identified the person as Kielan Hall.

West Shore RCMP say Hall's death is now being investigated by the unit.

Hall was reported missing more than a year ago, with the Saanich Police Department saying in a statement last year that he was last seen on March 14, 2024.

Mounties are now asking anyone with information about Hall's disappearance or death to contact the Major Crime Unit.